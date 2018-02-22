At first sweep, you could say there's nothing normal going on in the White House.

But that wouldn't be entirely true. As was the case with the last administration, and with a number of them over the years, there's a child growing up at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Eleven-year-old Barron Trump has lived there since June, the first young son since John F. Kennedy Jr. to reside there with his parents. But JFK Jr. was born just a couple months before the family moved into the White House in January 1961, making Barron the first cognizant pre-teen boy to have the run of the place since Charles Taft II, who was 11 when his father, William Howard Taft, was elected president in 1908.

While that storied address comes with its perks (there's a swimming pool, bowling alley, theater and, since the Obamas came to town, a basketball court and a vegetable garden), it can't be an easy transition for any child to go from going about life normally to going everywhere with an armed escort and not being able to do whatever you want—even more than most kids.

Then again, maybe that's where Barron's upbringing pre-2017 comes in handy. Growing up the son of celebrities in a gilded penthouse at Trump Tower and knowing how to look politely at the occasional camera may have prepared Barron better than most first kids for that famous-but-fiercely-shielded existence.