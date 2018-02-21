Farrah Abraham is headed to court, and she's about to fight Viacom and the whole Teen Mom OG production.

As you may recall, the 26-year-old was cut from the remainder of Teen Mom OG in October, which she claimed stemmed from her decision to continue a career in pornography.

Now, she's filed a $5 million lawsuit against Viacom, Eleventh Street Productions, Anxious Eleven and Teen Mom producer Morgan J. Freeman.

E! News obtained the documents in which Farrah filed complaints of harassment, wrongful termination based upon gender discrimination and retaliation based upon gender discrimination. All of this, she said, stemmed from an incident that happened with Freeman on Oct. 30, 2017—the day before she was "fired" from the show.