BRIT Awards 2018: Complete List of Winners

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 2:15 PM

The time has finally come for the 2018 BRIT Awards!

Host Jack Whitehall rolled out the red carpet at London's O2 Arena Wednesday. Rita Ora and Liam Payne are teaming up to sing "For You" from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, while Camila Cabello, the Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, Noel Gallagher, Rag'n'Bone Man (with Jorja Smith), Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Justin Timberlake (with Chris Stapleton) will also be taking the stage. The annual ceremony will be broadcast on ITV and live-streamed on YouTube.

E! News will update the list below as each winner is announced:

British Album of the Year

J Hus, Common Sense

Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa

Rag 'n' Bone Man, Humour

Ed Sheeran, Divide

WINNER: Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer.

British Male Solo Artist

Loyle Carner

Liam Gallagher

Rag'n'Bone Man

Ed Sheeran

WINNER: Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist

Paloma Faith

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Laura Marling

Kate Tempest

Jessie Ware

British Group

WINNER: Gorillaz

London Grammar

Royal Blood

Wolf Alice

The XX

British Producer of the Year

Steve Mac – (Ed Sheeran/Divide) – WINNER

British Breakthrough Act

Dave

Loyle Carner

J Hus

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Sampha

Critics' Choice Award

Jorja Smith - WINNER

Mabel

Stefflon Don

British Single of the Year

Clean Bandit, "Symphony (feat. Zara Larsson)"

Jonas Blue, "Mama (feat. William Singe)"

Calvin Harris, "Feels (feat. Katy Perry, Big Sean and Pharrell Williams)"

J Hus, "Did You See"

Jax Jones, "You Don't Know Me (feat. Raye)"

WINNER: Dua Lipa, "New Rules"

Little Mix, "Touch"

Liam Payne, "Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)"

WINNER: Rag'n'Bone Man, "Human"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

International Female Solo Artist

Björk

Alicia Keys

WINNER: Lorde

Pink

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Beck

Drake

Childish Gambino

DJ Khaled

WINNER: Kendrick Lamar

International Group

Arcade Fire

WINNER: Foo Fighters

Haim

The Killers

LCD Soundsystem

British Artist Video of the Year

Little Mix, "Touch"

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"

Liam Payne, "Strip That Down (feat. Quavo)"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

WINNER: Harry Styles, "Sign of the Times"

Global Success Award

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

This story was first published at 10:20 a.m. PT.

