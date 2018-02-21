BRIT Awards 2018: Complete List of Winners

The time has finally come for the 2018 BRIT Awards!

Host Jack Whitehall rolled out the red carpet at London's O2 Arena Wednesday. Rita Ora and Liam Payne are teaming up to sing "For You" from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack, while Camila Cabello, the Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, Noel Gallagher, Rag'n'Bone Man (with Jorja Smith), Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Stormzy and Justin Timberlake (with Chris Stapleton) will also be taking the stage. The annual ceremony will be broadcast on ITV and live-streamed on YouTube.

British Album of the Year

J Hus, Common Sense

Dua Lipa, Dua Lipa

Rag 'n' Bone Man, Humour

Ed Sheeran, Divide

Stormzy, Gang Signs & Prayer.

British Male Solo Artist

Loyle Carner

Liam Gallagher

Rag'n'Bone Man

Ed Sheeran

Stormzy

British Female Solo Artist

Paloma Faith

Dua Lipa

Laura Marling

Kate Tempest

Jessie Ware