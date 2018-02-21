Kellie Pickler is the latest victim of Ellen DeGeneres' pranks.

The talk-show host spooked the singer on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show by having Pickler's boss Faith Hill jump out from a side table.

Of course, it wasn't actually the country superstar. DeGeneres recruited one of her staff members to dress up in a blonde wig and Tim McGraw T-shirt and scream at Pickler. While the 31-year-old singer covered her mouth in shock she didn't have the same frightful reactions as some of DeGeneres' other guests.

When DeGeneres asked Pickler if she knew the prank was coming, the singer replied, "Well, I took a shot before I came out here. I gotta have my liquid courage."

She did, however, do a double-take to make sure nobody else would scare her.

Watch the video to see the hilarious prank.