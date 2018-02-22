How Saoirse Ronan Embarrassed Herself in Front of Lorne Michaels

With her first Golden Globes win, third Oscar nomination and a Saturday Night Live hosting debut, Saoirse Ronan has had a memorable few months.

The Lady Bird star sits down with Sunday Today's Willie Geist to talk about her love of comedy and to spill details on how she managed to embarrass herself in front of SNL's Lorne Michaels.

Ronan says, "I grew up watching things like Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm... The Three Amigos is mine and my dad's favorite film."

In her wildest dreams, she could've never imagined that she'd actually meet one of the writers of that very movie. On her first day on the SNL set, Ronan visited Michaels' office to discuss the week's plans. She describes the entire experience as "mad," saying, "You don't know what to expect."