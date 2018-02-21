Princess Grace's Grandson Is Engaged to His College Girlfriend

Another royal wedding is on the way!

Louis Ducruet, the grandson of Princess Grace of Monaco, is engaged to Marie Chevallier. According to People, which broke the news, his mother Princess Stéphanie announced the news "with joy" on Wednesday in a statement issued via the Prince's Palace.

According to the couple's Instagram accounts, Ducruet proposed on a beach at the Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An in Vietnam. The two have been vacationing in the country. Dressed in an all-white suit, Ducruet got down on one knee and popped the question underneath a white-draped canopy. He also kissed his bride-to-be.

"Let me introduce you the future madame Ducruet," he wrote alongside the photos. "She said yes and we are now engaged #withlove #engagement #proposal #iloveyou @mariehoachevallier."

Photos

Stars' Engagement Rings

Chevallier also shared the good news via her Instagram account.

"Proud to announce that, I said YES to the love of my life @louisducruet," she wrote. "I love you so so so much."

According to People, the couple met four years ago at Western Carolina University in North Carolina, where he received his bachelor's degree in sports management and she earned a degree in marketing.

Louis is the son of Princess Stéphanie and her ex Daniel Ducruet. According to People, a wedding date has yet to be announced.

