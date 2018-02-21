Bethenny Frankel Goes Head-to-Head With Lisa Vanderpump on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 21, 2018 7:31 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The Ghostbusters aren't afraid of no ghosts and Lisa Vanderpump isn't afraid of no Bethenny Frankel.

In a preview clip for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Tuesday, Feb. 27 episode, LVP and Bethenny come face-to-face thanks to Kyle Richards. Kyle, it appears, is still reeling from her moment with Lisa in the Tuesday, Feb. 20 episode where Kyle tried to take Dorit Kemsley to task over Dorit talking about Lisa behind her back…only to have Lisa appear not to care about Dorit's gossip. In fact, Lisa even offered to leave separately with Dorit after the heated moment with Kyle. This caused a few (drunk) tears. Enter Bethenny.

Photos

Real Housewives Casting Shakeups: Who's In and Out!

Bethenny Frankel, Lisa Vanderpump

Bravo

"It was a thank you, f—k you," Bethenny says about the relayed actions of Lisa over Kyle's fight with Dorit. "It was a thuck you, we call it."

Lisa makes her case to Bethenny, but in a confessional she says, "Now Kyle's got Bethenny as a backup, well, I have no problem going head-to-head with Bethenny."

At the fashion event, Lisa tells Bethenny to settle down, saying she knows the look Bethenny is getting on her face. Bethenny asks Lisa who she's a better friend with, Dorit or Kyle, and the attention quickly turns to Dorit's mysterious accent. "Don't start," Lisa tells her. "You know exactly that you're doing."

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 103 of Them

Let Kyle explain, "He's [Dorit's husband P.K.] British, she's from Connecticut."

"No, I swear to god, don't you f—king tell me what I'm doing," Bethenny says to Lisa. "Because you guys lie, I don't lie. Not in this house!"

But these ladies are unable to move on from the Dorti-Kyle-Lisa drama. Bethenny even coaches Lisa in an apology, which Lisa gives Kyle, but she adds the classic Housewives caveat. "I'm sorry if you were upset," Lisa says.

Click play on the video above to see more of the confrontation.

Can we get more Housewives crossovers? This is too good. What would The Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer say to Shannon Beador of The Real Housewives of Orange County? Imagine RHOC's Kelly Dodd and Real Housewives of Atlanta's NeNe Leakes interacting?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Bethenny Frankel , The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , Lisa Vanderpump , Kyle Richards , Entertainment , Apple News , TV , Top Stories
Latest News
Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington, Gina Rodriguez

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Roseanne

Why the Roseanne Revival Isn't as Political as You Think It Will Be

Lost in Space

The Lost in Space Reboot Trailer Has One Sinister Robot Voice Warning "Danger, Will Robinson"

Southern Charm

Southern Charm's Season 5 Trailer Is Here...and So Is Thomas Ravenel's New Girlfriend

Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams Knows How Game of Thrones Ends...And So Does Her Mom!

Krystal, The Bachelor

Which of Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Contestants Will Head to Bachelor in Paradise?

Which "Bachelor" Ladies Might Do "Bachelor in Paradise"?

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -