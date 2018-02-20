January Jones Addresses Nick Viall Dating Rumors

Just in case you're vaguely remembering Jones talking about Viall recently, you'd be right.

In November, Jones went on the Late Late Show with James Corden and told the British funnyman that out of the blue Viall challenged the Bachelor superfan to a Lip Sync Battle.

"He asked me to battle him on Lip Sync Battle," the actress revealed, adding that he had gotten in touch with her team to send her the request.

"Is that his way of asking me out or does he have a problem with me?" she said, reacting to the ask. "I don't know what that was, but I declined because I don't need to be humiliated."

While she said she wasn't interested in battling him on air, she was kind of into his whole deal.

"You don't know if you like him or if he's a scumbag and I think that's why I'm attracted to him, maybe?" she explained.

Ya know—but only in a friend way.

Jones previously dated Will Forte and Jason Sudeikis. Viall was engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi after his season of The Bachelor. The two split in August 2017.