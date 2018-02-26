VOTE NOW! Dress Our Host for the Oscars Red Carpet

by EOL Staff | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 2:19 PM

Erin Lim, 2018 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Do you have what it takes to be an E! red carpet stylist for the most glamorous night in Hollywood?!

The Rundown's Erin Lim needs you to help select her look for the Academy Awards as she co-hosts our very own Countdown to the Red Carpet. 

Voting will be open exclusively on our free E! News app through Friday, March 2.

Tune in to E! on Sunday starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT for a live reveal of Erin's red carpet outfit. 

Scroll down to see a larger view of Erin's dress options!

Relive the Chicest Looks at the Oscars

Erin Lim, Snapchat Oscar Dress Pick

E!

Erin Lim, Snapchat Oscar Dress Pick

E!

Erin Lim, Snapchat Oscar Dress Pick

E!

For a live stream from behind the scenes of the red carpet don't forget to watch E! Live 360 exclusively on the E! News app next Sunday at 5 p.m. ET/2 PT. 

Tune in to E! Sunday, Mar. 4 to watch the Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2018 Academy Awards special at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT

