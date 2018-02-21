Prepare to see some glitter mixed in with the sand on Bachelor in Paradise this summer.
As Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor comes to an end, producers are eyeing his crop of eliminated contestants for the next season of its hit spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise. And season 22's most polarizing contestant Krystal Nielson is definitely ready to hit the beach in the pursuit of love (minus any bowling).
"I'm totally a beach girl, so it could be a good fit," Krystal coyly told E! News at the Women Tell All taping. "If at the time I am single I might be open to it!"
But Arie told us he could see one of the other ladies being a hit in Paradise: Bekah Martinez, the pixie-cut-sporting-free-spirit who made headlines thanks to her age (22 at the time, 23 now, thank you very much) and having recently been reported missing by her mom. (Really.)
"I think Bekah M. could be a hit in Paradise," the Bach told us. "She'd be entertaining!"
But is Bekah ready for a trip to Mexico?
"We'll just see what happens," Bekah hedged when asked about joining the spinoff. "I don't know if that's where I'm at right now, if that's what I'm ready for, but we'll see! It's actually kind of funny, it's been three months since the show was filmed and this is the first time in my life where I'm really taking a pause on my dating life actually. I'm very happy being single right now and working on myself and working on all the hobbies that I want to develop further and just enjoying my relationships with friends and other people. Maybe it's just Bekah time right now, we'll see!"
Someone more into the idea of finding love on the beach? Tia Booth, whose BFF Raven Gates (Nick Viall's runner-up) is still dating Adam Gottschalk after meeting on season four of BIP.
I feel like there's less pressure on Paradise, and there's more opportunity to actually find someone," she said. "And I say that because Raven did find Adam and they're amazing together. You never know if they could've met before Paradise. It's a good platform to meet people, so I support it."
To hear from more of the season 22 ladies, including Bibiana and Seinne, about whether or not they are looking into a trip to Mexico this summer,
The Bachelor Women Tell All special airs Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.