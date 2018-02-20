Megan Fox is mom to three boys, a wife to Brian Austin Green, a blockbuster film star and a lingerie designer. But how does she do it all? Very chaotically the actress admits. —

While promoting her new line of lingerie with Frederick's of Hollywood, the sexy star sat down with E! News and dished all things Megan and revealed just how she manages to balance her busy life as a mom in the public eye.

The hands-on mama said, "[Brian] does the morning routine with them and takes them to school and I usually pick them up."

But she also made it clear that the duo make time for each other every week.

"We try to make it to a movie once a week or have an adult lunch so that everything isn't always kid-centered," said the Transformers star. "I try to make a rule let's not talk about the kids, but it's impossible."

Megan and Brian are parents to Noah Shannon, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 4, and Journey River, 1.