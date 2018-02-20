Colton continued, "The doctors suggested that we now focus on my mother's quality of life rather than quantity of life. It's heartbreaking. My strong mother has always been the anchor of this family and our best friend. Now we're being forced to say goodbye to her."

The actor then shared with his fans that he and his family have set up home hospice care for Dana so she can be at home with her boyfriend and her beloved cat.

"Hospice care is covered by my moms insurance 100%. As well as nurses visits on a 'need be' basis. A personal in home nurse that can be there 24/7, however, is not covered and would need to be paid out of pocket," Colton shared. "My siblings and family are spread out around the country and world. We've been taking turns flying out when we can to help but it's not enough. My brother wanted to do his part to help with the expense of hiring a full time nurse & guess what...the gofundme goal has been reached to pay for Amity Home Care in Hemet California!"