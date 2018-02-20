Jessica Hromas/Getty Images, Warner Bros. Pictures
Jessica Chastain may be joining the Loser's Club.
The Oscar nominee is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming It sequel, the actress' rep confirmed to E! News. Chastain, who earned a Golden Globe nomination this year for her performance in Molly's Game, is reportedly being considered for the adult version of Beverly Marsh, according to Variety, which first revealed the news.
As the only female member of the friend group, Beverly was played by Sophia Lillis in the 2017 silver screen adaptation. Slated for release in September 2019, the sequel is also expected to star Bill Skarsgård again as the menacing clown, Pennywise.
While, per Variety, the negotiations are early, returning director Andy Muschietti did not knock the idea of reuniting with his former Mama star.
"Jessi is an amazing actress and very good friend and I would love her to play Beverly," he told Variety back in September 2017. "She loves the movie and it feels like the planets are aligned in that sense, but we still have to make that happen."
As we wait to see if Chastain ultimately appears in Chapter 2, don't count out cameos from the kids in the upcoming installment, which will feature the youngsters' return to their hometown 27 years later.
"We are going back to the summer of 1989 and if people love these characters and actors the way I do, it's going to be a blast to go back to 1989 in the second one," Muschietti told the outlet. "I don't want to go back just for that. I want to make those flashbacks essential in the plot where in order for the Losers to figure out the clues to defeat Pennywise, they have to retrieve their memories from the past."