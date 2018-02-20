Meet the Newest Lucky Charms Addition: A Unicorn Marshmallow

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 1:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Lucky Charms has introduced its newest marshmallow, a magical unicorn!

For the first time in 10 years, General Mills is adding a new permanent marshmallow to its list of charms. The Lucky Charms Instagram account shared multiple images of the blue, white, pink and purple marshmallow and the new Lucky Charms cereal box on Monday.

"When all your UNICORN dreams come true! #magicallydelicious #unicornmarshmallow," the company captioned one post. While another Instagram caption reads, "UNICORN Marshmallows are real!!!"

The new charm rollout has already begun, with more grocery stores obtaining the unicorn charm in Lucky Charms cereal boxes in March.

Your Next Bowl of Lucky Charms Won't Be the Same Without This Marshmallow

"Our goal is to not only create a cereal that families and cereal fans will love and enjoy, but to inspire magical possibilities and help spark imagination and fun no matter what the age," Lucky Charms marketing manager Josh DeWitt said in a statement Monday. "That's why, after 10 years, we decided to introduce a new charm with the help of the keepers of magic themselves – kids. They spoke, and after hearing their love for the magical unicorn, we listened."

Earlier this month, Lucky Charms took to their social media pages to ask their followers, "If you could pick the #NextLuckyCharm, what would it be? Use an emoji to tell us!"

In response, many social media users suggested a unicorn!

This new addition to the cereal comes shortly after news broke that the yellow hourglass marshmallow will be officially retiring this spring.

What do you think about this new Lucky Charms addition? Sound off in the comments!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Viral , Food , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Latest on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split

Fergie Fires Back After National Anthem Blowback

Dax Shepard, Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard Dish on Balding, Drinking, and Robot Sex in Candid Podcast

Pauley Perrette, NCIS

NCIS' Pauley Perrette Living in Fear After Alleged Attacker Is Released

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Matches George Clooney's $500,000 March for Our Lives Donation

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes Shares Heartbreaking Post About Mother's Declining Health

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -