Cheryl Cole Ignores Liam Payne Split Rumors: ''None of That Matters''

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 1:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Cheryl Cole

Splash News

You can't ruffle Chezza's feathers! 

Despite recent rumors of a split with boyfriend Liam Payne, Cheryl Cole was all smiles at the official opening of The Prince’s Trust Cheryl’s Trust Centre on Tuesday in Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.

During the event, the singer was questioned about the possible split with the popstar, whom she shares 11-month-old son Bear with. When asked if she was "frustrated" that breakup rumors might overshadow her charity campaign, the singer let the comments glide off her back.

"Do I find it frustrating? No, it doesn’t bother me," Cheryl, who donned a baby blue turtleneck sweater, jeans and a cashmere camel-colored coat for the event, told the BBC. "My focus is solely on this, it’s taken seven years to get here and none of that matters. This is the most important part for me."

And it appears as though that's most important to Liam too. Hours after the event, Liam took to Cheryl's Instagram to praise his partner.

Earlier in the day, the "Fight for This Love" singer posted an Instagram of herself in front of a wall that reads, "Youth Can Do It," with the caption, "Youth can do it! #Cherylstrust #Princestrust #Newcastle," which Liam quickly commented on.

The "What Makes You Beautiful" singer commented, "Very proud of you! How you find the time to do this I'll never know. Over many years you've put all this together and put your heart into such a great cause! I hope one day I can do the same."

 

 

Photos

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne's Relationship Timeline

Cheryl Cole, Instagram
Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne

Mega Agency

Meanwhile, multiple outlets reported over the weekend the duo is on the rocks because Cheryl has rejected his desire for the couple to get married (although he'd previously spoken that he was not ready to settle down). 

The Sun reported that a divorce lawyer had been called in to help Liam keep his estimated £54million fortune ahead of a potential split.

The outlet is reporting that a source said, "Liam is smitten with his little boy and wants things to work between him and Cheryl, so thought talk of marriage was a positive step."

The outlet also reported that an insider had said, "She just doesn't seem to be thinking in the same sort of way and has made it clear that's not on the cards at the moment, which he saw as a real snub."

Cheryl was previously married to Ashley Cole from 2006-2010 and to Jean-Bernard Fernandez-Versini from 2014-2016.

 

As for Cheryl's charitable work, Prince's Trust charity has been operating since November 2017 and helps young people learn new skills and find work. Cheryl‘s Trust launched the trust in 2015.

At the opening, the X Factor judge said she wanted to help others because of her own struggles.

BBC News reported that she said, "It reminds you of how I actually felt when I was younger growing up here—those same feelings, feeling vulnerable, insecure—my self-esteem was low."

"It's tough growing up in the North East, especially now the unemployment rate is ridiculous," said the singer.

"So, if we can help one, two, three, four people a year, let alone thousands or hundreds, get a job or get on their feet with their own business, then I have done more than my fair share."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Cheryl Cole , Liam Payne
Latest News
Jennifer Lawrence

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Latest on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Split

Fergie Fires Back After National Anthem Blowback

Dax Shepard, Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher and Dax Shepard Dish on Balding, Drinking, and Robot Sex in Candid Podcast

Pauley Perrette, NCIS

NCIS' Pauley Perrette Living in Fear After Alleged Attacker Is Released

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey Matches George Clooney's $500,000 March for Our Lives Donation

Colton Haynes

Colton Haynes Shares Heartbreaking Post About Mother's Declining Health

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -