Guess' Paul Marciano Steps Back Amid Sexual Misconduct Claims

Paul Marciano is taking a step back from Guess as the company completes an investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against him.

"I have pledged my full cooperation to the Company, and I have the utmost confidence in our CEO, Victor Herrero, to continue leading the Company during this time," Marciano, who has denied the claims, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The Board of Directors and Mr. Marciano have agreed that Mr. Marciano will relinquish his day to day responsibilities at the Company, on an unpaid basis, pending the completion of the investigation," a statement from Guess reads. "The Company takes very seriously any allegations of sexual misconduct, is committed to maintaining a safe work environment, and looks forward to the completion of a thorough investigation of all the facts."