Birdman Opens Up About Fiancée Toni Braxton: "She's My Life"

Birdman seems to be flying high on love now that his engagement is out in the open.

On Tuesday, Birdman, otherwise known as Bryan Williams, made his Wendy Williams Show debut to discuss his relationship with Toni Braxton. Wendy Williams got right down to it, asking Birdman if they're officially a couple. Birdman responds, "T, that's my girl, my friend, my family… that's my love, my soldier, my life... She's my life. I love her to death."

Putting all the rumors to bed, Birdman says the two have known each other for about 18 years, and their relationship "just happened." Williams admits she wasn't too keen on the idea of the two together; she went so far as to reference her disdain for his image, a topic she has mentioned before on her show.