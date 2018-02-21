Inside the Forgotten Film Career of Ellen Pompeo

Before she was knocking boots with McDreamy, before she'd ever uttered the indelible "Pick me. Choose me. Love me." speech, and way before she became television's highest paid dramatic actress, Ellen Pompeo was an actress on the cusp of breakthrough with a burgeoning film career.

But as a new generation continues to find Grey's Anatomy on Netflix 14 years after the show premiered on ABC, they'd probably be surprised to know that the woman responsible for bringing Meredith Grey to life has any film credits to her name. After all, she hasn't appeared in any since stepping foot in Seattle Grace (now known as Grey Sloan Memorial) Hospital. And that's what happens when your breakthrough role lasts over a decade, coming to define your career. Everything that came before tends to fall a bit by the wayside.

Let's change that, shall we? As Old School, one of her most high-profile films, celebrates its 15th anniversary, let's take a look back at the forgotten film career of Ellen Pompeo.