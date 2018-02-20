EXCLUSIVE!

Kyle Richards Has Had It With Lisa Vanderpump's Lack of Loyalty in This Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Sneak Peek

  • By
  • &

by Billy Nilles | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 12:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"You're so f--king unloyal. Just leave me alone."

Who's ready for another round of Kyle Richards vs. Lisa Vanderpump? Because that's exactly what we're in store for in tonight's new episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

It seemed like NY Fashion Week might be good for the BFFs after that strange fight that pitted Kyle and Dorit Kemsley against LVP a few weeks back. After all, they seemed to be having a good time at Kyle's store after arriving in NYC, no? Well, as this sneak peek from the episode, exclusive to E! News, proves, all it takes is Dorit's feathers getting ruffled to pit Kyle and LVP against one another yet again.

Photos

The Official Ranking of The Real Housewives—All 103 of Them

Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Bravo

After Kyle takes Dorit to task for the things that she's been saying about her, relayed by Teddi Melloncamp Arroyave, of course, Dorit decides she's going to leave the gang's outing in a huff and take a cab home by her lonesome. Why? "Because I don't want to be bothered with this s--t," she tells Kyle and LVP.

"I'll go with you, then," LVP tells Dorit. And that doesn't sit well with Kyle.

"I mean, it was one thing not to have my back inside," Kyle explains in her talking head. "But now Lisa is offering a ride to Dorit, who's been gossiping about her? Lisa completely holds me to a different standard. Any time I have ever said anything remotely unflattering, she has punished me." Don't believe her? The producers have the receipts.

"It doesn't matter what's gone down," LVP rationalizes. "I believe Dorit, and my relationship and friendship supersedes anything that has been said. If she is insistent on going home on her own in a taxi, then I will be going with her."

As Erika Jayne talks some sense into Dorit, convincing her to swallow her pride and do the right thing by going home with the group, Kyle loses it and sits in the van, crying. 

"I don't want you to cry," LVP tells Kyle as she enters the vehicle. But Kyle isn't having it. 

"Just leave me the f--k alone, Lisa," she says. "Leave me the f--k alone." 

Something tells us that van ride back to the hotel won't be a smooth one.

Check out the clip above and let us know if you're Team LVP or Team Kyle in the comments below!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills , Real Housewives , Kyle Richards , Lisa Vanderpump , Erika Jayne , Bravo , Reality TV , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Jaime King

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kiernan Shipka, THE CHILLING ADVENTURES OF SABRINA

Everything We Know About Netflix's Adaptation of The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

The Bachelor

The Movie Inspirations Behind The Bachelor's Most Iconic Dates Revealed

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Drew Barrymore's Santa Clarita Diet Welcomes Season 2 With a Relatable Meme

Derren Brown: The Push

Derren Brown: The Push Is a Netflix Special About Manipulating Somebody to Commit Murder (Seriously)

Jonathan Francetic, Married at First Sight

Watch Married at First Sight's Jonathan Squirm When Confronted by Molly's Sister

Jonathan Francetic Gets Confronted By Molly's Family

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -