"You don't want to be in love. You want to be in love in a movie."

Sorry, Sleepless in Seattle, but that quote doesn't apply to The Bachelor franchise, which has been offering up dates worthy of big screen swoons for over 15 years. And it turns out they pull a lot of their ideas from iconic movies.

In the exclusive sneak peek from tonight's episode of The Bachelor Winter Games above, Ashley Iaconetti and her Canadian beau Kevin Wendt go on a pottery date, and, of course, pay homage to Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze's infamous pottery scene in Ghost. And recreating an iconic film scene, like the Ghost one, is one of The Bachelor producers' go-to moves when coming up with date ideas.

"When we were tooling across rural Vermont looking for dates for the Winter Games, we came to this great little pottery studio. It felt like the perfect spot for a date, but how can you do a romantic pottery date without thinking of that classic scene in Ghost?" executive producer Bennett Graebner exclusively tells E! News. "Our director of photography loved the idea of recreating that scene, and he worked his magic. With the right lighting and the appropriate music cue, we had a great date on our hands, no pun intended."