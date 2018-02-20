Kesha Postpones Spring Tour Dates for Knee Surgery

Keshais pressing pause on the music.

On Tuesday, the Grammy nominee announced she has been forced to postpone upcoming shows for her ongoing Rainbow Tour to undergo knee surgery. During her Feb. 9 show in Dubai, the songstress fell and suffered an ACL tear in her knee. According to the announcement, the 30-year-old star is going into surgery on Tuesday and will begin rehabilitation as soon as possible so that she is ready to co-headline her North American summer tour, The Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore.

As of right now, the tour is still expected to kick off as planned on June 6 in Phoenix. Meanwhile, Kesha is "sick with sadness" over delaying the remaining 11 Rainbow Tour shows in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Japan.