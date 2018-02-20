Diane Keaton's idea of paradise? Chris Martin's face, apparently.

The iconic actress stopped by Ellen DeGeneres' daytime talk show on Tuesday, a week after the host's star-studded 60th birthday bash. Well, it seems Keaton, who was one of the many familiar guests at the celebrity-packed soirée, ran into quite a sight at the party.

"I'm gonna talk about Chris Martin," Keaton gushed to the audience. "He was with Dakota [Johnson], right—they're a couple. Got it? So, what I'm saying is—he's gorgeous."

As the actress continued candidly, "That face got better with time. He was wearing a hat like this—oh, it was to die for."