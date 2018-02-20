Drew Barrymore's Santa Clarita Diet Welcomes Season 2 With a Relatable Meme

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Feb. 20, 2018 8:35 AM

Let Drew Barrymore's Sheila Hammond perfectly encapsulate that beginning of the week feeling with the Santa Clarita Diet season two premiere date announcement.

In the video above, done like a meme, Barrymore's Sheila, you know, a zombie, and husband Joel Hammond (Timothy Olyphant) are nothing but laughs. Sheila is also dead inside. You understand the feeling.

Season two of the Netflix comedy, which returns March 23, picks up right where season one ended: the Hammonds trying to get a handle on Sheila's now-advanced undead way of life. Murder is still happening, girl's got to eat, and the family is still searching for the source of the virus. And Sheila and Joel still keep things grounded through their unconditional love for one another.

Photos

Renewed or Canceled? Find Out the Fate of All Your Favorite Shows

Drew Barrymore, Santa Clarita Diet

Netflix

Liv Hewson and Skyler Gisondo return as Abby Hammond and Eric Bemis, respectively. Season two also features guest appearances by This Is Us' Gerald McRaney, Happy Endings veteran Zachary Knighton, Psych star Maggie Lawson and Joel McHale.

Barrymore and Olyphant serve as executive producers alongside showrunner Victor Fresco, Aaron Kaplan, Tracy Katsky, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell. Nancy Juvonen is a producer on the series.

Santa Clarita Diet season two drops Friday, March 23 on Netflix.

TAGS/ Drew Barrymore , Netflix , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
