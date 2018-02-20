Let Drew Barrymore's Sheila Hammond perfectly encapsulate that beginning of the week feeling with the Santa Clarita Diet season two premiere date announcement.

In the video above, done like a meme, Barrymore's Sheila, you know, a zombie, and husband Joel Hammond (Timothy Olyphant) are nothing but laughs. Sheila is also dead inside. You understand the feeling.

Season two of the Netflix comedy, which returns March 23, picks up right where season one ended: the Hammonds trying to get a handle on Sheila's now-advanced undead way of life. Murder is still happening, girl's got to eat, and the family is still searching for the source of the virus. And Sheila and Joel still keep things grounded through their unconditional love for one another.