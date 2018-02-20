Quantico's Russell Tovey Is Engaged to Steve Brockman

Russell Tovey, Steve Brockman

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Russell Tovey is officially going to tie the knot!

The Quantico star is engaged to his beau, fitness coach and rugby player Steve Brockman, the actor confirmed Monday night. Speaking to The Daily Mail, the Being Human star said the engagement was "completely unexpected but very very happy and looking forward to having a proper party to celebrate when back in London."

From the looks of social media, the two dog lovers had been enjoying a getaway together to East Hampton as recently as Saturday, when Tovey shared a photo of Brockman with their pups along the beach. 

Boys back in town ????

A post shared by Steve Brockman (@steve_the_brockman) on

While it's unclear exactly when these two first hit it off, they popped up on social media together last summer and have been together since. 

When asked about the prospect of marriage back in 2016, the actor embraced it entirely. "Totally, 100 per cent I will do it, when the time is right," he told the London Evening Standard at the time. 

As for children, "Yeah, all of it," he added to the newspaper. "But I've got my dog at the minute—he's my everything, my sun and my moon and my mate."

Looks like that time has officially arrived. Congratulations you two!

