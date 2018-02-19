Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ended Valentine's Week With a Date to Hamilton

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Mon., Feb. 19, 2018 4:56 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

It wasn't all work during Valentine's week for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Though the engaged couple did spend the first part of the week on their first official joint visit to Scotland, the end of the week was celebrated with none other than Hamilton!

E! News can confirm Harry and Meghan surprised the cast when they showed up to watch the Broadway hit at London's West End Theatre on Friday night. In fact, one of the cast members took to Twitter to express how proud she was.

"Was an honour to have Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in to watch @HamiltonWestEnd last night," Leslie Garcia Bowman wrote.

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

The Director of West End confirmed to E! News the pair enjoyed a private visit.

Funnily enough, the play pokes fun at Harry's ancestor King George III, while telling the story of Alexander Hamilton and the founding fathers of America.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have been busy with wedding planning and royal visits, and just today it was announced that the soon-to-be royal was given an official aide—a right-hand woman to help with her busy schedule.

Former Kensington Palace press officer Amy Pickerill accepted the job and will now be an assistant private secretary in Prince Harry's office, working on Markle's official diary and handling any correspondences she receives.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Royals , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Middleton & Prince William Walk 2018 BAFTAs Red Carpet

Kate Middleton, Prince William

Kate Middleton Shows Baby Bump in Flowing Dress at 2018 BAFTA Film Awards

Meghan Markle: All the Ways the Actress Is a Royal Rebel

Kate Middleton, Norway

Kate Middleton Reflects on Appreciating Childhood "While It Lasts"

Prince Harry

10 Adorable Photos of Prince Harry Playing With Schoolchildren, Serving Lunch and Channeling His Inner Kid

Prince Harry

Prince Harry Channels His Inner Kid

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -