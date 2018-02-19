In Vogue Australia's June 2017 issue, the actress said she was "single" after her 11-year relationship with actor Liev Schreiber ended in 2016.

"I'm co-parenting," said the mom of two sons. "I'm doing OK."

Talking about the breakup, Watts said, "There are good days and bad days."

Despite the split, the amicable exes remain on "great terms." The actress said, "We're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way. "He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other."

In May, Watts told Red magazine that the idea dating was daunting. "It just seems completely frivolous and counterproductive and just not really in my world right now," she said.

Looks like her world changed!

In 2003, Crudup famously left girlfriend Mary Louise Parker, who was 7-months pregnant at the time, for Claire Danes.

In 2015, Danes spoke about the relationship with Crudup, who was her costar on Stage Beauty, in a SiriusXM interview with shock jock Howard Stern.

"That was a scary thing…That was really hard," she admitted. "But it's okay, I went through it."

She continued, "I was just in love with him and needed to explore that and I was 24…I didn't quite know what those consequences would be."