Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement to Birdman: See Her Massive Ring

by Kendall Fisher | Mon., Feb. 19, 2018 2:49 PM

Birdman, Toni Braxton, Ring

Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET

Toni Braxton and Birdman just took their relationship to another level...

They're engaged!

Rumors have been swirling around the 50-year-old singer and the 49-year-old rapper for a few weeks, as Toni has been spotted wearing a ring on that finger in recent photos and videos. 

Well, she just confirmed the news in a teaser for the upcoming season of her WE TV show, Braxton Family Values.

"I have an announcement to make," she teased her family before yelling, "I'm engaged!"

She showed off a massive diamond, while her family smiled and laughed in response, seemingly approving of Toni's soon-to-be marriage to Birdman.

In fact, Toni's mother, Evelyn Braxton, has praised the Cash Money Records co-founder in the past.

"I think he is a nice man," she said in a radio interview in 2016. "I don't care what others say about him. He is a nice man. He is full of respect...Ever since I've been knowing that man, he's been phenomenal."

Meanwhile, Birdman and Toni first started dating in May 2016, making their first public appearance as a couple at the 2016 BET Awards in June of that year.

The couple first met in 2002 while working on "Baby You Can Do It" together. 

The "Unbreak My Heart" singer was previously married to Keri Lewis for 12 years. The exes, who have two sons together, split in 2013.

