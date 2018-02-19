Blac Chyna's Lawyers Speak Out After Alleged Sex Tape Leak

MEGA
A sex tape featuring what appears to be Blac Chyna was leaked online on Monday. The alleged one-minute and 23 second video shows Chyna performing a sex act on the mystery man, whose face is never shown. The video was tweeted by an anonymous Twitter account on Monday morning.
Following the video leak, Chyna's lawyer Lisa Bloom spoke to E! News, slamming the act.
"Revenge porn posting explicit images without the consent of everyone in those images—is a crime, a civil wrong, and a form of domestic abuse. It's also a cruel attempt to slut shame women for being sexual," said the lawyer, who previously represented actress Mischa Barton in a "revenge porn" trial against her ex-boyfriend.
TMZ has reported that Chyna and her attorneys are going to the cops following the incident.
Chyna's other attorney Walter Mosley took to Instagram following the leaked video on Monday afternoon.
The lawyer wrote, "We have to change this culture of abuse and assault against women. Today’s post saddens me deeply as it is an attack not only against my client but my friend. Why do we think it’s acceptable to sell, or publish, or seek revenge, or blackmail women in this way and without their consent? It’s not."
He also made a plea to men to be better, writing, "Men ... we have to do better. I’m tired of telling my clients to not make videos because the men will put them out later. It’s like I’m telling them not to wear short skirts because you’re going to entice a man to rape you. #smh."
The attorney continued, "And like most rapes, these betrayals often come from those most close to us. So today I’m saying, men we need to do better. We need to tell each other to do better. We need to stop sharing these videos with each other in the club, at the barbershop or (and especially) online. It is a morally corrupt action, which is (at least in California) criminal. Maybe it is time to set an example. #blacchyna."
The alleged sex tape comes seven months after Chyna's ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian posted several nude photos of her on Instagram and Twitter last July.
Following the rant, E! News learned Rob was getting counseling to prevent any future public outbursts as well as help him be the "best dad possible" to baby Dream. In September, Rob and Chyna reached a private custody agreement over their daughter, and the Lashed salon owner dropped the additional charges against her ex, stemming from his public outburst.
E! News has reached out to the LAPD for comment.