Fergie Addresses National Anthem Backlash: ''I Honestly Tried My Best''

  • By
  • &

by Kendall Fisher | Mon., Feb. 19, 2018 2:15 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Fergie, National Anthem

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Fergie is addressing the backlash following her National Anthem performance at the NBA All-Star game last night.

The 42-year-old singer admitted she wanted to try something different for the special event, but today she realizes it didn't go over well with the general public.

In a statement to E! News, Fergie explained, "I've always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA."

She continued, "I'm a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn't strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best".

Photos

Stars Sing the National Anthem

In case you missed it, Fergie took on the honor of opening the yearly basketball game with her unique version of the "Star-Spangled Banner," which resulted in tons of backlash from viewers and Twitter users alike.

In fact, some people went as far as dubbing it the "worst rendition ever" performed, while stars like Chance the Rapper, Joel Embiid, Draymond Green and Jimmy Kimmel were spotted on-camera throughout the performance, unable to control their facial expressions while watching.

Even Roseanne Barr—who previously held the title for the worst "Star-Spangled Banner" performance—dissed Fergie. 

"Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game?" she asked her followers. "I think mine was better lowkey."

What did you think of Fergies performance? Sound off in the comments below.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Fergie , Sports , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Camila Cabello

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Katherine Heigl, Weight Loss

Katherine Heigl Reveals 14-Month Weight Loss After Giving Birth to Joshua Jr.

Naomi Watts, Billy Crudup

Low-Key Couple Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Hold Hands at BAFTAs After-Party

Fergie, Josh Duhamel, Tom Ford

How Josh Duhamel Is Supporting Fergie After Her National Anthem Flub

Hilary Duff, Instagram

Hilary Duff Mourns Death of Her Beloved Dog in Heartbreaking Instagram Post

Birdman, Toni Braxton, BET Awards

Toni Braxton Confirms Engagement to Birdman: See Her Massive Ring

Donald Trump, Oprah Winfrey

Donald Trump Hopes Oprah Will Run for President So She Can Be ''Exposed and Defeated''

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -