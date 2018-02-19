All hail, Chadwick Boseman!

After a record-breaking weekend, the Black Panther star displayed his prowess by posting his brand-new cover of Rolling Stone, which left little to the imagination in the tight-pants department.

Black Panther roared into theaters on Friday and has quickly become the top-grossing film in history by a black director (Ryan Coogler) and is projected to make roughly $218 million between Friday and Monday, according to Disney. Additionally, global ticket sales for opening weekend are estimated to tally $387 million by Monday, according to comScore.

In the action movie, Boseman plays King T'Challa, ruler of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, which just so happens to be the richest and most technologically advanced civilization on Earth. But when he's not ruling over the people of Wakanda, he's putting on his superhero suit and parading around as Black Panther—a do-gooder trying to make this topsy turvy world (and his kingdom) a little bit better.