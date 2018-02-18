UPDATE: Despite the previous announcement that Adam Rippon would be doing commentary for NBC during the rest of the 2018 Winter Games, the fun-loving ice skater confirmed on Sunday night that he will not be making the jump to the peacock network.

About 14 hours after USA Today's original story, the outlet published another article saying that "a person close to the situation" said Rippon had turned down NBC's offer.

Soon after the story hit, Rippon appeared on NBC's sports network on Monday to explain his decision.

"I am you know I am so flattered that NBC wanted me to work as a correspondent. But if I took this opportunity, I would have to leave the Olympic team and I’d have to leave the [Olympic] Village," he told host Liam McHugh.

"And it’s so important to me that—I worked so hard to be on this Olympic team, and my teammates and my friends were there for me during my events and that meant so much to me, that I really feel like I need to be there for them during their events as well."

You haven't heard the last from Adam Rippon this Olympic Games!

The openly gay Olympic team bronze medalist, who has pretty much stolen the show with his jazzy one-liners and his flawless performances on the ice, has just been hired by NBC to work as a correspondent during the remainder of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

On Sunday morning, NBC spokesman Greg Hughes announced the news to USA Today Sports on Sunday.

Hughes also said that the personality will join the Peacock network in a variety of platforms, including television, digital and social media—and that's just what's happening!

Rippon isn't resting on his laurels for a moment; his correspondent gig actually starts tonight.

Hours after news hit, NBC tweeted that the network would be utilizing Adam's talents for tonight's skating competition, "Got questions about figure skating? @Adaripp is here for you! Tweet us using #NBCOlympicIce and we’ll have the answers for you on Olympic Ice tonight at 7PM ET on @NBCSN!"