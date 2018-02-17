The View Alum Jedediah Bila Marries Jeremy Scher

In June 2017, Bila had announced on air that she and her fiancé had gotten engaged over the weekend.

"Can anyone in the audience see anything different about me?" Bila asked her then-co-hosts as she flashed her diamond engagement ring.

She said that the proposal came as a surprise and explained Scher took her to a bed and breakfast to pop the question. "The only sign that something was up is that he's always late to get ready. I'm always dressed and he's taking forever. He was fully dressed an hour early," she said. "I was like, 'Something's happening.' I didn't know what it was, but...He's stuck with me. Bottom line."

She also posted an Instagram of the proposal with the caption, "She said yes."

It's been a event-filled few months for the the 39-year-old. In September, the former FOX News contributor abruptly announced she was leaving The View. The personality had only been on the show for one year.