She's putting on a happy face!
Days after splitting with her husband Dakota Meyer, Bristol Palin is enjoying some family time celebrating mom Sarah Palin's belated birthday back at the clan's home in Wasilla, Alaska. The former vice presidential hopeful turned 54 on Feb. 11, but waited until now to have a big family celebration with her extended family.
Sarah posted photos enjoying time with her five children, Trig Palin, Willow Palin, Piper Palin, Track Palin and Bristol, who has had quite the dramatic week in the news.
In Sarah's photos, Bristol is with her three children Tripp, (from a previous relationship with Levi Johnston, 2-year-old Sailor Grace and 9-month-old daughter, Atlee Bay, from her relationship with Dakota.
The Republican politician captioned the nine-photo Instagram set, "Family Fun Day!"
On Tuesday, the mother of three wrote a b-day post to her famous mama while the two were in Texas, which is where Bristol had been living with her now estranged husband.
The former Dancing With the Stars performer wrote on Instagram, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY MOMMA thank you for being my voice of reason, my strongest supporter, and my greatest friend to 54 #54how #bionic."
Since then Bristol appears to have headed back home to seek comfort with the rest of the Palins.
The same day as the Instagram post, E! News confirmed that Meyer filed for divorce from Sarah's 27-year-old daughter after almost two years of marriage.
The pair most recently welcomed Atlee Bay in May.
Instagram
It's been a rough going for Bristol and Dakota.
In May 2015, Bristol and Dakota—a U.S. Marine vet who received a 2009 Medal of Honor—called off their wedding. They tied the knot a year later.
E! News confirmed that the vet filed a petition for divorce on January 29 in Austin, Tex.