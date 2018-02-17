She's putting on a happy face!

Days after splitting with her husband Dakota Meyer, Bristol Palin is enjoying some family time celebrating mom Sarah Palin's belated birthday back at the clan's home in Wasilla, Alaska. The former vice presidential hopeful turned 54 on Feb. 11, but waited until now to have a big family celebration with her extended family.

Sarah posted photos enjoying time with her five children, Trig Palin, Willow Palin, Piper Palin, Track Palin and Bristol, who has had quite the dramatic week in the news.

In Sarah's photos, Bristol is with her three children Tripp, (from a previous relationship with Levi Johnston, 2-year-old Sailor Grace and 9-month-old daughter, Atlee Bay, from her relationship with Dakota.

The Republican politician captioned the nine-photo Instagram set, "Family Fun Day!"