Justin Bieber Returns for NBA All-Star Celebrity Game 2018

ESPN
ESPN
Amid a career break following a 2017 tour that was cut short, Justin Bieber made his return to the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday after seven years.
He did not emerge victorious but he appeared to be in great spirits, meeting fans and bonding with his teammates.
The 23-year-old pop star, who was named the MVP of the annual event in 2011, played for Team Lakers with fellow stars such as Nick Cannon, Stranger Things teen star Caleb McLaughlin, Entourage's Jerry Ferrara, Chinese-Canadian actor Kris Wu and Property Brothers star Drew Scott. Black Panther's Michael B. Jordanserved as a coach.
They competed against Team Clippers, made up of the likes of Jamie Foxx, Migos rapper Quavo, Arcade Fire singer Win Butler, Black-ish's 12-year-old star Miles Brown, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea and Orange Is the New Black actress Dascha Polanco. Common was one of their coaches. Team Clippers won, 75-66.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The rivals get ready to play.
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
The Orange Is the New Black actress enters the court.
Lionel Hahn/ABACA/INSTARimages.com
The singer showcases his dribbling skills.
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The pre-teen faces off against the Red Hot Chili Peppers rocker.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The two have a laugh on the court before the game.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The Stranger Things star has the ball!
Article continues below
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
The Arcade Fire singer showcases his Team Clippers pride.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
The Migos rapper showcases his MVP award.
The game took place at the Verizon Up Arena at the Los Angeles Convention Center, near the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers and where Team LeBron will take on Team Stephen at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.
During the celebrity game, Bieber was no match for Quavo as he scored a layup. The rapper also blocked him as he attempted to make a basket. Bieber missed many shots throughout the game but did manage to score a few field goals.
Quavo was later named the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game MVP. Bieber congratulated him.
"That's my boy, J.B.," Quavo told ESPN. "He said I was ball-hogging. I said, if we was on the same team, it would've been the greatest 1-2 punch ever."
Quavo: 1— ESPN (@espn) February 17, 2018
Biebs: 0 pic.twitter.com/OvZNmRHPpD
#RufflesCelebGame MVP... @QuavoStuntin! pic.twitter.com/UR4NtPCoUi— 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 17, 2018
As @justinbieber returns to the #RufflesCelebGame... we throw it back to his MVP performance in 2011! pic.twitter.com/x9OSRwBm3z— 2018 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) February 15, 2018
Bieber was all smiles during most of the event. He took selfies with fans and signed autographs as his teammates warmed up. He also had a heartwarming exchange with McLaughlin, which the Stranger Things star posted on Instagram.
Before the game, Bieber and Foxx were asked if they were both aiming to become MVP.
"I want him to have it," the singer told ESPN, looking at the actor. "I've already got it."
Bieber's girlfriend Selena Gomez was not spotted at the game; she were photographed hanging out with her assistant in Los Angeles earlier in the day.
Two days earlier, Gomez and Bieber spent Valentine's Day together.
Olympian Gus Kenworthy Breaks Down Over the Tragic Death of His Best Friend: ''I Think I Felt Guilt That He Died and Not Me''