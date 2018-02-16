Shannon Beador remains focused on her daughters as she continues to adjust to life after divorce.

Earlier this week, Real Housewives of Orange County fans discovered that David Beador had a new girlfriend. In fact, he wasn't going to hide his new relationship on social media.

"Happy Valentine's Day!! And away we go…." David commented on his girlfriend Lesley's Valentine's Day post. "#NotDiscreetAnymore #HappyValentinesDay."

Lesley added, "@David_Beador Happy Valentine's Day to the most kind, funny, motivated, loving & [hot] man! The sky is more blue & my coffee taste better with you in my life."

Ultimately, a source tells E! News that Shannon is "handling things very well" despite David's public actions.