Final NYC Sighting: Cracks in their relationship began to emerge by October 2017, Jen and Justin's last photographed outing in the Big Apple.

Unfortunately, neither could compromise on a place to settle down for good, with separately established inner circles in L.A. and New York City. As the insider told us, "Jennifer and Justin fell in love hard and fast and yet they were never really suited to one another. He was a New York hipster that loved the alternative lifestyle and Jennifer was living a much more reclusive life when they first started to fall in love."

The source added, "Jennifer's previous breakups had taught her to live a life that was very secular; her friendship group was small and consisted of people that she intimately trusted. Justin was used to being way more social and so that was a big concession for him as well."