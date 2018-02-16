Marilyn Manson Cuts Concert Short After Apparent Onstage Outburst

Marilyn Manson's return to the stage didn't go as he probably planned.

Four months after an onstage injury forced the singer to cancel several performances, Manson resumed his Heaven Upside Down tour at a venue in Huntington, New York on Thursday evening. Unfortunately for concertgoers, who shared their accounts on social media, Manson had an apparent "meltdown" onstage and abruptly ended the show after only five songs.

Some attendees said the controversial performer went on several incoherent rants, reportedly asking the audience to say they love him. Manson, 49, then reportedly threw his microphone and walked off stage. One concertgoer shared on Instagram, "It was the strangest, saddest and worst concert I've ever been to..."

E! News contacted Manson's representative, who had no comment about the incident.