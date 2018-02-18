Looks like there's trouble in paradise for besties Khloe Kardashian and Malika Haqq.
On tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe vents to sister Kourtney Kardashianabout her ongoing feud with her longtime friend.
"You self-centered bitch!" Khloe said out loud. "What?" Kourtney asked. "Malika. Her and I have been feuding. We were supposed to leave Friday morning for Cabo, but she never told me she had a job on Friday," Khloe added.
What the fight ultimately came down to, was Malika feeling like Khloe was putting her secondary to her boo Tristan Thompson, but it wasn't anything that a little chat and a big hug couldn't fix!
After exchanging a few heated texts, the girls finally worked it out and got back to being the bests friends we all know and love!
"If Malika feels like I'm not good at giving her that individual one-on-one time, I have to be more aware of that and I need to make a better effort," Khloe insisted.
While Khloe and Malika were busy making up, Scott Disick was busy trying to get to know his second mom, Kris Jenner.
In an effort to make her feel special and commemorate the Kardashian matriarch's fun-filled life, Scott created a legacy video for Kris that he planned to share with the entire family.
"If somebody were to come to me and give me a video of my parents telling their whole life story, I would be greatly appreciative. So, I hope the girls like it as much as I would've liked it," Scott said.
After spending some quality time with Kris and conducting a few interviews, Scott, Kris, Khloe and Kim Kardashian sat down to view the finished product.
Not only was the video touching, it was telling too! The girl's learned about everything from a life threatening bone condition their mother suffered as a kid to Kris cheating on her then boyfriend, Cesar with the girls' father, Robert Kardashian.
"And back in the spring of 1973, I was 17 years old. I actually had a boyfriend who was always out of town. His name was Cesar. So while he was living on the road, I met Robert Kardashian," Kris revealed.
Shocked, Khloe teased her mom for the scandalous love triangle, "Hussy!" Khloe yelled.
"Robert came over one day when Cesar was out of town," Kris added.
"Oh my God you're such a whore! Now we know where we get it from," Khloe exclaimed.
Supermodel sister Kendall Jenner was busy prepping for fashion week when she was hit with a bout of anxiety and called on her mom for help.
"Is it urgent?" Kris asked. "It's an emergency," Kendall responded. Before Kris could get to Kendall's side, the runway star took a call from Caitlyn Jennerwhose home she was just minutes away from.
Kendall, who has been open about her struggle with anxiety called the disorder "all mental."
"I try and maintain it, but sometimes it's like out of your control," Kendall confessed.
