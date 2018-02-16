Finally, Lindsey Vonn races tonight.

That "finally" is double-pronged: The 2018 Winter Olympics have been on for a week and she's the last of Team USA's reigning super-stars to hit the snow or ice, so finally we'll be seeing her in prime-time. And it's also been eight years since Vonn last competed on the Olympic stage, so finally she's getting her shot again.

The 33-year-old athlete has overcome so much to get to this point (and we don't just mean dating Tiger Woods, though that does seem to be a thing that women end up needing to overcome). Injuries, losses, more injuries, the distractions of all the other opportunities that have presented themselves to her over the years, and did we mention injuries... but here she is in Pyeongchang with her eye on the prize.

Or three prizes, to be exact.