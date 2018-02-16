The whole Monterey gang is getting back together for Big Little Lies season two. E! News has confirmed Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz have officially signed on to reprise their roles in HBO's Big Little Lies season two. They join previously announced returning stars and executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman.

HBO previously announced Meryl Streep is joining the cast as Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Perry Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), Celeste's deceased abusive ex-husband.

Season one ended with the five ladies united, but under the watchful eye of the investigating detective played by Merrin Dungey, following the accidental death of Perry.