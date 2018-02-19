The $10 Brow Gel That Works Like Celeb-Loved Microblading

At the same time, this gel instantly coats and defines hair strands, creating a bolder look with a few swipes. Once you brush the gel on and brush out with the attached spoolie, the creamy formula stays put. Go to the gym, take a dip in the pool or even try washing your face—the formula is water-resistant, meaning it will come off with makeup removers but it's sturdy stuff. The sticking point is that it actually sticks, so brush through the smudge-proof pigment before it dries!

While the product defines, leaving the dimension of hair visible (the reason why so many love the microblading)—it doesn't offer the precision of a quality pencil. If you're a perfectionist that needs perfectly symmetrical Instagram brows, perhaps pass on this product. However, if you're looking for a two-minute brow, you're obsessed with Glossier Boy Brow but need longer-lasting results or just like the natural-but-feathered look, this product deserves a try. Like any brow product, it takes practice, but once you can got it, all you need to do is brush on, brush out and go.