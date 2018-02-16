Kate Middleton Boosts Sales of This $1 Throwback Hair Accessory

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 11:08 AM

Kate Middleton, Hair Net

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Kate Middleton is lunch-lady chic.

The Kate and Meghan Markle effect is real—when one royal or royal-to-be wears something, it often sells out or brings mainstream attention to the featured brand. Although Kate's future sister-in-law may have more buying power in terms of influence, Kate is still the duchess of the people, setting #hairgoals with affordable accessories.

Kate has been spotted several times at royal appearances wearing a hairnet to keep her perfect updos in place (read: with nary a flyaway in sight). In 2017, she attended Easter service at St George's Chapel in one of many coat dresses and a very subtle brown hairnet to help a low chignon support her matching satin headpiece. At a vigil in Paris, the duchess paired a black fascinator with a low bun, which was, you guessed it, wrapped in a hairnet.

Kate Middleton, Hair Net

UK Press Pool/UK Press via Getty Images

The fact that the duchess has a royal hairdresser is not stopping fans from copying her look. The sales of hairnets is up 40 percent in the UK's Superdrug stores (think: America's CVS or Walgreens), according to British media outlets Hello! and Daily Mail. The chain retailer sells a two-pack for £1.09, which comes out to be around 75 cents each here in the States.

While hairnets are not typically used in modern styles (unless you work in a kitchen or wear a wig), it's not surprising that Kate would bank on the throwback hair accessory—her style leans classic, proper and ever-so sophisticated, featuring vintage inspirations. The hairnet was used as early as the Middle Ages and was popular up until the recent mid-century.

Would you wear a hairnet? Let us know in the comments!

RELATED ARTICLE: Headbands, Claw Clips and More '90s Hair Trends Are Making a Comeback

