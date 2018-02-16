Jennifer Aniston may be embarking on a new chapter without Justin Theroux, but that doesn't mean she'll be doing it alone.

The former couple decided to formally separate after less than three years of marriage, announcing the news in a joint statement.

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year," the statement read. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship...Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."