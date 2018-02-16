EXCLUSIVE!

How Jennifer Aniston Is Getting Through Her Split From Justin Theroux: ''She Has Lots of Love in Her Life''

Jennifer Aniston may be embarking on a new chapter without Justin Theroux, but that doesn't mean she'll be doing it alone.

The former couple decided to formally separate after less than three years of marriage, announcing the news in a joint statement. 

"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year," the statement read. "We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship...Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."

Of course, with the announcement, many are wondering how Aniston is getting through the difficult time.

"Jen is doing OK," an insider told us. "She has her group of friends that are her family, and they have rallied around her. It's always sad and heartbreaking to have to move on, but she has a lot of love in her life. She will take this and learn from it and have new perspective going forward."

The insider also echoed our previous reporting that Aniston and Theroux's lifestyles were just too different to maintain their marriage.

"They fell in love and their different lifestyles didn't matter because their love was so strong," the source revealed. "She never tried to stop him from being who he is and wanted him to continue doing what he loves. But eventually that caused them to grow apart and realize that being a couple didn't suit them. Justin didn't want to deal with the shallowness of Hollywood and be a part of her world anymore."

We're told that while Aniston enjoyed a more private life, Theroux wanted to be out and about.

"Their differences took a toll," our insider explained. "They built a life that worked for a while, and they found commonalities that kept it going, but enough time passed where it became obvious they weren't compatible. She doesn't really fit into his group of friends or his world. He accepted who she was for a while, but it didn't feel right for him anymore."

As they explained in their joint statement, though, they'll always care for each another.

"They still have so much love and respect for one another," our insider continued. "But there just wasn't a reason to be married. He wants to be in New York, hanging out with his hipster friends or riding his motorcycle through Europe, and she wants to be by the beach somewhere doing yoga."

Aniston met Theroux via mutual friend Ben Stiller (Theroux co-wrote Tropic Thunder), but they didn't start dating until after getting to know each other better on the set of Wanderlust in the fall of 2010.

They went public in May 2011, and in August 2012, Theroux asked Aniston to marry him. The two tied the knot three years later during a secret wedding in August 2015.

