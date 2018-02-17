Inside Paris Hilton's Insanely Luxe World by the Numbers

$2 million: The cost of the rock that Zylka put on her finger when he popped the question in Aspen at the end of last year. The ring, designed by celebrity jeweler Michael Greene, contains 22 carats total!

$1,200: The estimated daily cost of Hilton's 24/7 security hired to protect her engagement ring at all times, according to a source.

23: The number of fragrances she's brought to the market, which have generated upwards of $1.5 billion dollars in sales since her first was released in 2004.

50: The number of Paris Hilton stores that have opened across the globe.

200: The number of future stores that Hilton told The Los Angeles Times in 2016 are on the way.

19: The number of product lines, including handbags, shoes, watches and clothing, that Hilton has on the market.