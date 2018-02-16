2018 Oscars: First 12 Presenters Include Tom Holland, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Feb. 16, 2018 7:05 AM

The first slate of presenters for the 2018 Oscars were announced Friday.

"Whether returning to the Oscars stage or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal," Producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd told E! News in a statement. "Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening."

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the 90th Academy Awards live Sunday, March 4, on ABC. Here is the first wave of actors, directors and screenwriters who will present at the ceremony:

Mahershala Ali, Oscars Luncheon

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Mahershala Ali

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Chadwick Boseman

Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney

Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther

Viola Davis, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Viola Davis

Widows

Laura Dern, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Laura Dern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Jennifer Garner, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Jennifer Garner

Peppermint

Governors Awards 2016, Greta Gerwig

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

Lady Bird

Tiffany Haddish

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Tiffany Haddish

Girls Trip

Tom Holland, GQ Men of the Year Party

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Tom Holland

Avengers: Infinity War

Independent Spirit Awards, Kumail Nanjiani

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani

The Big Sick

Margot Robbie, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

I, Tonya

Emma Stone, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Emma Stone

Battle of the Sexes

Daniela Vega

Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for BFI

Daniela Vega

A Fantastic Woman

Bucking tradition, last year's Best Actor winner, Manchester by the Sea's Casey Affleck, will not present the Best Actress award this year; the five women nominated in that category are Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Margot Robbie (I, Tonya), Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird) and Meryl Streep (The Post). Guillermo Del Toro's The Shape of Water received 13 nominations, more than any other movie.

