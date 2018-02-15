Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have separated after less than three years of marriage, leaving many to wonder what's at stake financially as the chips fall where they may.

In a joint statement released Thursday, the now-exes revealed they split at the conclusion of 2017 following a "mutual" decision to "lovingly" call it quits. Publicly at least, Jen and Justin have yet to file divorce documents. So how will the breakup impact the health of their individual assets and overall worth? We're breaking down Aniston and Theroux's multimillion dollar empire below:

Together, the A-list pair is estimated to be worth upwards of $240 million, with Jennifer racking up a net worth of $220 million and Justin falling at a more modest $20 million.

Just last year, Aniston was ranked the second-highest paid actress on Forbes' annual list, earning $25.5 million. The bulk of which comes from her many endorsement deals with companies like Smart Water, Emirates airline and Aveeno Skincare.