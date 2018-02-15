This celeb split cuts deep.
There was a universal "Say it ain't so!" screamed from the rooftops as Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux announced their separation on Thursday.
"In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation," the A-list couple told E! News in a statement. "This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.
Their love story began in 2011, on set of the comedy flick Wanderlust. One year later, Theroux would pop the question and in 2015 the Friends star became a Mrs. in a private, yet oh-so star-studded wedding ceremony.
Aniston appeared to have finally found her happily ever after in the arms of The Leftovers actor, but as is the case with many unexpected splits in Hollywood, all wasn't as it seemed.
Jen and Justin added in their statement, "Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly. Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else's fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another."
